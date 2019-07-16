Heartless: partners in “West ham” punished Yarmolenko after losing bet (video)
One of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko, due to a severe injury and surgery haven’t played since October of last year, is back in operation and these days with the “West ham” prepares for the season in Shanghai, China.
According to the player, it works without any limitations, although no punctures, it seems, is still not complete. At least Twitter “hammers” published a video in which the partners Yarmolenko Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini “executed” Andrew, apparently, for losing the bet. “Too hot, Yoke?!” — reads the caption to the video.
By the way, during the preparation for the season Andriy Yarmolenko has already received the first match practice, having played for “West ham” in sparring with the Austrian “Altham” (3:2).
“I’m glad to be back and enjoying the moment. Due to injury I lost eight months of his career. Missed team training… Now I feel fine. Do without restrictions and I want to thank everyone who helped me in difficult times. I really appreciate it. Of course, I would like to thank the fans. They were like, encouraged us, saying you needed me. It is very important”, – quotes Yarmolenko official website of the club.
By the way, on the anniversary of the acquisition “West ham” Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund Twitter English club published a special roller.
Photo Twitter “West Ham”
