Heartwarming friendship of a kitten — orphans with a dog who lost puppies

June 28, 2019

War brings sorrow and misery to everyone: people and animals. But people, unlike animals, realizing the danger of finding where the shoot can go somewhere to escape or to leave, and the animals find themselves in such a situation are thrown on a survival.

It happened in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where lives a man named Mohammed Aljalal. All who know him, referred to him only as a cat person. And all this is because Mohammed loves animals and during the war, doing what saves them, sometimes risking their lives by pulling animals from under the attacks and blockages. For rescued animals, he built a shelter, where hundreds of animals.

He once rescued a pregnant dog Amira. He brought her to the shelter and the dog has not unnerved the cats, put her in a separate cage. But it so happened that the dog had puppies and gave birth to dead puppies. Almira was very upset with the loss of my babies. So as to entertain, Mohammed threw her in the cage Teddy bear. Grief-stricken mother, tightly hugging the toy.

One day she was caught in this position little kitten named Junior, who grew up an orphan. He, like anyone else, was understandable and close to the grief of my poor dog. The kitten climbed into the enclosure to Almire, although initially feared, looking at a big dog.

He softly rubbed on her face. In response, the dog licked it. Since then they became best friends, and the dog forgot all about the bear. Now all the time they spent with the kitten. Almira protected him and cared for him like her own son. They ate together, played, slept, and seemed very happy. Almira had even allowed the kitten to sit on her back. This made a new family, but I really want to in their town speedy end to the war and draw more families were not separated.

