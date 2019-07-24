Heat above 40 degrees: in Europe record new temperature records
On Tuesday, July 23, heat wave returned to Europe In Bordeaux (France) set a new temperature record for this region was 41.2 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set here in 2003, and 40.7 degrees.
Forecasters warned that by the end of July will be very hot not only in France but also in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The authorities in these countries take measures for the protection of the population. In many cities hastily opened free points with air conditioning and fans where you can rest. Volunteers handed out to elderly people and children drinking water. Europeans still remember the murderous summer of 2003, when in France, the heat has caused the death of nearly 15 thousand people.
In some countries imposed a state of emergency. The Belgian government has extended it to the entire territory. The Spanish authorities on the territory of Zaragoza. In the Netherlands, the regime also acts across the country.
Anomalous heat — 35 degrees — began to reign, and in the UK. Here, too, talking about temperature records and not only. The British Isles were hit by the storm. The air is absolutely electric.
In France, the company energy company EDF warned that it would be forced for several days to deactivate two reactors at the nuclear power plant in the Department of tarn and Garonne.
In Portugal, the burning of the forest. Injured more than 40 people. The first fire was recorded on Saturday, July 20. To fight the fire, the government dispatched more than a thousand firefighters. Only on the third day managed to stop the spread of fires. Fighting is still ongoing.
Recall that in June, the world meteorological organization, the UN predicted that 2019 will be one of the hottest for all history of meteorological observations.
