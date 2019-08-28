Heat in Sochi almost killed the popular TV presenter
Famous Russian TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva has suffered in Sochi, where now there is a music festival Igor Krutoy “New wave”. Lera has for many years been the leading competitive programs. This year the artists have to work in particularly difficult conditions in Sochi there is a heat wave. Not everyone can carry features of a subtropical climate. And that could not stand the body Kudryavtseva.
She became ill at the party on the occasion of the birthday of colleagues, host of the show “Vacation tours” on MUZ-TV Andrey Razygraeva. According to the publication Super, in the midst of fun at a local restaurant Lera Kudryavtseva suddenly turned pale and began to lose consciousness. First aid it received from the channel’s General Director Arman Davletyarov. Leading called the ambulance. Doctors were able to stabilize the lead.
