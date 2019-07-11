Heat stroke: how to recognize, what to do and how to prevent it?
June of this year recognized the hottest month on the planet for all time collection of meteorological data. The temperature even in the shade in France reached +45,9 degrees, which is an absolute record for the country.
In Ukraine, too, it was not cold, the sun continues to heat the earth. Therefore, it is very important to deal with the problems that accompany this weather – heat stroke. What are the symptoms of overheating, what to do and how to avert the danger, will be discussed in our material.
Overheating and changes in the body
First and foremost you need to understand what exactly is the danger of overheating. Heat stroke causes metabolic disturbances in the body and the development of cardiovascular problems. For example, possible increased heart rate, contraction of blood vessels, which are violations of functions of heart, brain, kidneys.
Because heat shock increased activity of brain cells, it turns into a chaotic and messy. Beginning to produce antibodies, cell function is impaired, and the body ceases to receive the necessary signals.
In other words, in heat stroke, the person ceases to understand what is happening around. It becomes difficult to control their actions, words, thoughts. He may not remember what happened a few minutes ago, to figure out what he needs to do. That is why it is very important not to leave a person showing signs of heat stroke.
Heat stroke does not tolerate any delay. It is urgent to begin treatment. Otherwise irreversible changes in the brain, dysfunction of internal organs.
There are two types of warm shock:
- Passive – in which there is lack of fluids.
- Intense – which interferes with heat transfer.
How to recognize heat stroke
There are a number of symptoms of heat stroke. If we talk about the form of light, it is the following symptoms:
- Dizzy;
- Nausea;
- Disturbances of the heartbeat;
- Shortness of breath.
This does not change the color of the skin and the body temperature remains the same.
The average extent of heat stroke signs in others. You may receive:
- Severe headache;
- Blurred vision;
- Uncertain traffic;
- Nausea, vomiting;
- Sweating;
- The increase in body temperature to 40 degrees;
- Bleeding from the nose.
- The inability to answer questions clearly;
- Tachycardia;
- Faint.
There may also be a severe form of heat stroke. At this stage possible:
- Acute symptoms of loss of coordination and hearing;
- Confusion;
- Fainting;
- Cramps;
- Light hallucinations;
- Redness of the skin;
- Rapid heartbeat and breathing;
- The temperature rises to 41-42 degrees;
- Dryness of the body;
- And even coma.
What to do in heat stroke
First and foremost, you need to create comfortable conditions. The victim should be laid in the shade. Many believe that a person with heat stroke need to take a horizontal position. But it’s not. Indeed, in this case increases blood flow to the brain that the thermal shock can only do harm.
Then be sure to undo the gate, to facilitate the breathing of a patient to provide plenty of water. In addition, you need to put the stained fabric on the elbows, under the knees. This will enhance the evaporation will reduce body temperature.
Perfect in this case, are cool water, green tea with lemon. But overall, will fit any drink that will help get rid of dehydration. Preferably the head also put a damp cool compress.
If there is moderate or severe form of heat stroke, call an ambulance. After heat shock requires recovery that takes place over a day or two. Heavy phase with severe dehydration can extend the treatment for a long period of time.
Most susceptible to heat stroke are the elderly, children and athletes.
Prevention of heat stroke
On hot days it is necessary to observe security measures to help avoid heat stroke. These include the following habits:
- Dress in lightweight and light colored clothing;
- Drink water regularly;
- To wear a hat;
- Located in shady areas, especially during the peak sun;
- Reduce consumption of fatty foods, give up bad habits (especially alcohol);
- Don’t be in a stuffy room;
- To use sunscreen (creams and glasses);
- Reduce physical activity.
In General, these measures should help to prevent heat stroke.
Medikforum