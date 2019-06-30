Heat wave in Europe: meteorologists called the summer of 2019 the hottest
PHOTO : Mir / Poddubskaya
EUROPE
In Europe still stands unprecedented heat. In Spain there are already first victims. Two people died from overheating. The thermometer of Madrid showed 49 degrees, according to “WORLD 24”.
“In Madrid in the summer is always warm, but now is happening something incredible. I try to drink a lot of water and not go out without a hat,” said local resident Lola.
On the streets now, few people, all trying to shelter from heat, a they went to sea.
The weather now is not only the capital of Spain, but throughout Europe. In Italy people are saved from the heat on the rivers and lakes. The inhabitants of the island of Lampedusa spend time in water, bathe his Pets to help them avoid heat stroke.
Note that the summer of 2019 meteorologists have called one of the hottest in history.