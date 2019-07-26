Heat waves in Europe: breaking records in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and is expected in the UK (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Western Europe is covered by the extreme heat. In many areas the temperature exceeds 40 degrees or is approaching that point. Records updated in several countries, despite the fact that the peak of extreme weather conditions has not yet passed.

In the Western half of France, the temperature highs were updated on July 23 and July 24 this has happened in its Eastern half. National record to 46°C recorded in the previous month, will not be beaten, but for many areas of the country, on 25 July, expected maximum value, said Stormnews.

In 20 of the country’s departments are warning of the “red” level in the 60 “orange.” This unprecedented measure was introduced, since the difference between the average normal and the current abnormal temperature is greater than 15 degrees, transfers TV channel Euronews.

In Paris, the heat will beat another record. It is expected that the city centre will be no less than 40 degrees, the same picture – in Lille, Rouen and Strasbourg.

The situation is similar in Spain, Italy and several other countries.

In Germany, where during the first summer wave of high temperatures was updated only to June’s high, July 24, PAL is the absolute record, which was recorded in Sochi on 7 July 2015 and amounted to 40.3°C. yesterday in Gelsenkirchen, the thermometer rose to the level of 40.5°C.

24 Jul absolute temperature records were exceeded in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In the Dutch Eindhoven, the thermometer rose to the level of 39.3°C, exceeding the previous record, which was recorded on August 23, 1944 in Warnsveld and 38.6°C, according to the Meteorological Institute of the Netherlands (KNMI).

In Belgium, the new record now stands at 39.9°C. He was the village recorded in the Kleine Brogel (here is the air force base). The previous high was 38,8°C, these values were registered in the country in 2018 and 2015.

In the UK, where on 24 July was the warmest day of the year in the South – East of the country warmed to 34.5°C, the expected temperature records. July 25, here can be beaten high, which was recorded on 10 August 2003 in Faversham and is 38.5°C. With a probability of 60% in areas in the South and East of England on 25 July, is projected to 39°C.