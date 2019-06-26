Heat waves in Europe could claim thousands of lives
PHOTO : MIR / Svetlana Rodina
EUROPE
European countries suffer from extremely high temperatures. But the peak of heat waves has not yet been reached – in the next few days the temperature can rise even higher, warn meteorologists.
This weather is a great danger to people’s health. The experts recalled that in 2003, during the abnormal heat wave in Europe died 70 000 people in 2018 in Germany – thousand residents, according to
It is possible that the current “heat bomb” will also lead to numerous victims. Experts advise to enjoy the air conditioning and to spend less time outdoors during peak heat.
Earlier it became known that in France died three people older than sixty years. They rested on the beach and abruptly plunged into cold water, causing them the body can not withstand.
According to forecasts, until the end of the week in several countries can be established a new historical temperature records.
Extreme heat caused two of the anticyclone, which block the southern cyclone, which could bring to Europe the cool air.