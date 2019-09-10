Heat waves in France in the summer of 2019 killed about 1,500 people (PHOTO)

Loading...

The people of France in the summer of 2019 has experienced two periods of heat in June and July. June 28, was beaten temperature record of 46 degrees Celsius. The figure was recorded in the South of the country, in the city of Vararg (30 km from Montpellier). The 45-degree mark was broken and in other localities in the South of France.

And at the end of July the thermometer in more than 50 cities of the country rose to abnormal and record levels. After the heat came a severe drought and forest fires.

As a result of these weather anomalies in France in June and July 2019, died about 1500 people. Age half of those over 75 years among the dead were children. On Sunday, September 8, announced the Minister of health Agnes Busan in the broadcast of “Political questions”, which was broadcast on radio station France Inter and France Info.

“We registered 1,500 additional deaths during those months. Of these 1,500 deaths, about half are over the age of 75 years, but there are also adults and even the youngest, which heat adversely affected”, – quotes the Minister Agency RIA “Novosti”.

Agnes Buzin noted that this year in France was “18 days of intense heat” and hot weather “negatively affecting almost 20 million people.”

According to official data of the Ministry of health of France, there were 1435 deaths: 567 during the first period of heat, in late June – early July, and 858 during the second wave of intense heat in late July.

However, the total number of deaths in the year 2019 turned out to be almost 10 times lower than in the summer of 2003, when high temperatures caused the death of about 15 thousand people. That year the heat lasted for 20 days.