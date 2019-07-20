Heat waves in the United States: melt the road, burning electrical substations, canceled events
To America came abnormal heat in some places the temperature exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 C Celsius), which affects the condition of the roads, the electricity supply of settlements and social events.
July 20, a merciless heat wave swept over the country from the Central States to the East coast, the result of which were canceled the traditional triathlon and other events in new York and on the road in various States of cracks and bends due to high temperatures, writes USA Today.
It is expected that the intense heat will affect 200 million people. The national weather service issued warnings of excessive heat in some parts of Panhandle, Texas to the Ohio valley, around the Great lakes regions of the Middle Atlantic and in the North-East of the country.
Warning of excessive heat release when it is expected that the combination of temperature and humidity creates the sensation that the air is warmed to 105 degrees (40,5 Celsius) or more.
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, daytime temperatures closer to 100 degrees (37.8 C) or higher plus higher humidity will lead to the fact that in some regions of the country the temperature will be felt as 115 Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).
Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, new York and Boston were preparing for a three-digit temperatures this weekend. In new York and Baltimore, was issued a “Code red” warning high alert to extreme heat. It is expected that it will remain in force until Sunday.
Forecasters warned that night temperatures are unlikely to fall low enough to bring relief, especially in major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis and new York.
In the cities of Vermont and new Hampshire opened shelters where people can cool off.
High temperature walked across the country:
- The authorities in new York canceled Sunday’s triathlon. In addition, mayor bill De Blasio canceled a two-day outdoor Fest BATTLE in Central Park with the participation of football stars Megan Rapino, musician John legend and host of “the Daily Show” Trevor Noah.
- De Blasio also directed the owners of office buildings taller than 100 feet (30.5 meters) to set thermostats at 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25,5 Celsius) to save energy.
- In Sioux falls, South Dakota, traffic on interstate 229 was discontinued after a large section of the road was curved from the heat. Most of the southern lanes of the highway buckled under the heat. Now movement is restored.
- In the South Central part of Kansas, in the vicinity of Wichita, also revealed deep cracks in the two highway. “Deformation is mainly caused by the fact that concrete is harder than asphalt, it expands to the point of breaking in too hot weather, said Tim Potter, a representative of the Ministry of transport of the state of Kansas. — Sometimes the pressure can cause explosion of concrete. The problem can also occur when laying the asphalt on the concrete. Dark asphalt absorbs heat and can increase the pressure.”
- The Governor Wisconsin Tony Evers declared a state of emergency after an electric substation in Madison broke out two fires. He said he issued a Directive “to provide support during a large power loss, aggravated by the extreme heat affecting the region.”
There is good news: on Monday, July 22, will start reducing extreme temperatures in the direction from the upper Midwest to the East coast. As a result, the greater part of the plains, Midwest and Eastern parts of the country will be more cool and dry weather.