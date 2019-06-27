“Heaven is real”: the American died on 27 minutes and then told about the light
A resident of the American city Phoenix, Arizona, survived clinical death, and told about their feelings. This writes The Mirror.
It is reported that in February 2018 Tina Hines had a heart attack. Her husband Brian gave her CPR, but soon the woman’s heart stopped again. He called an ambulance, arrived on the scene the paramedics ran heart Tina a few more times on the way to the hospital. According to doctors, within 27 minutes the American was “virtually dead.”
After resuscitation she was transferred to the chamber where the throat of Tina inserted a breathing tube. Because of this, the woman could not say when soon woke up. However, she immediately began to solicit the nurses to bring her a pad and pen. When they did this to Tina with great difficulty and with the help of her husband, but wrote on the sheet “This is real!” and then looked up, hinting at the existence of Heaven.
When the American could speak, she described the afterlife so: “Everything was so real, the colors were very bright”. The woman claims that she saw a figure, like Jesus, before the black gates, from which flowed the yellow light.
Now, after a year since the accident, Tina was already fully recovered and never ceases to tell his story. Niece Tina was so inspired that, what did your wrist tattoo, repeating the entry of Tina, “It’s real!”. In General, for all relatives of Tina no doubt — Heaven really exist.
According to the researchers, the vast majority of people who experienced clinical death, can not remember anything about that period, during which they were considered dead. However, about 10-20 percent see a very bright visual and sensory “near death experience”. Most of the doctors are sure that all the fact that after the heart stops, the blood ceases to flow to the brain and that the brain fails. But, of course, only biochemical processes do not explain
As previously reported “FACTS”, the man was revived on the way to the morgue after 21 minutes after doctors declared him dead.
