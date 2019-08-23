Heavy day: photos of girls before and after first visit school of the laugh network
A resident of the Scottish city of Glasgow Gillian Falconer laugh network, published in social networks photos of his five year old daughter Lucy before and after her first day at school after the holidays. Transformation from happily smiling, neatly dressed and coiffed girl in a gloomy, disheveled, the girl with bow on one side and moved down down socks, impressed commentators. “Heavy day”, “she looks like She’s spent a few rounds with a heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua won” — they said.
Gillian, a mother of four children, said that in fact using daughter returned home after spending a few hours in school, more poor form. “Her skirt came down almost to his ankles, the bow was almost back. I think that school uniform was to her several large. And that she was very happy to meet my friends,” she told the newspaper Metro.
Lucy was very tired and went to bed earlier than usual. And when mom asked what she did at school, replied: “Oh, nothing special!”.
In Glasgow the school year starts in August. Most children in the UK are back at their desks in the first week of September. So, in September, I wrote “FACTS” for the first time, go to school four year old daughter Kate Middleton and Prince William — the Princess Charlotte.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter