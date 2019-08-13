Heavy music was good for health — study
Research staff from Cardiff University reported favorable effects of heavy metal on the mental health of the person. Materials on this subject published edition of Neuroscience News.
Many experts marked that the claim of the adverse effects of heavy music on the human body — has no basis. The doctor and the supporter of this direction in music says that people who are addicted to heavy metal, the most happy and more sociable. Listening to heavy metal music have more critical thinking and it is easier to adapt to life among other people. As well
This is the conclusion the doctor came, conducted the study among their colleagues. Besides, he denied the allegation of inducement of heavy music to commit violence. According to the scientist, only to fans of this genre is to enjoy music. The other side is feeling the discomfort. Besides, in some countries, such as Australia, there is the direction which studies of this kind of music called “the Geography of heavy metal”.
As previously reported, only people with high IQ can appreciate the sound of classical music, jazz, rock and heavy metal.