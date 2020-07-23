Heavy rains and dangerous flooding to the U.S. is moving two hurricanes and powerful storm
Three separate weather system formed in the Pacific ocean, the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, writes USA Today.
Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific ocean, threatening Hawaii. Meanwhile, the phenomenon called Tropical depression eight revolves around 415 miles (668 km) from Port O’connor, Texas. But in the Atlantic tropical storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Friday, July 24, and is moving West toward the Windward Islands of the Caribbean.
Although in 2020 in the Atlantic and some records were set in the early storms with names (including Cristobal, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo), the experts on hurricanes said that while the storms were weak and short-lived.
What’s next? The publication offers a more detailed look at each storm.
Hurricane Douglas is headed to Hawaii
Under forecasts of weather forecasters, far away in the Pacific ocean intensified hurricane Douglas, moving West, to Hawaii. His journey can bring strong winds, rains and flash floods on several Islands during the weekend — 25 and 26 July.
As of noon on Thursday, July 23, Douglas was a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph (193 km / h). It was located at approximately 1335 miles (2148 km) to the East and South-East of Hilo, Hawaii.
Some additional strengthening weather phenomenon, possibly before the end of the day, said National hurricane center. The experts added that “the gradual weakening forecast to begin by Friday, July 24”.
The National weather service said that Douglas is likely to be a hurricane or on the verge of a hurricane when you arrive in Hawaii.
Tropical storm Hanna may form in the Gulf of Mexico
On the U.S. mainland coast of Texas is preparing for the arrival of Tropical depression eight, which is currently spinning in the Gulf of Mexico about 380 miles (612 km) from Port O’connor, Texas.
Warning the tropical storm was issued for most of the coast of Texas.
It is expected that the centre of the depression will move across the North-West of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday (23 and 24 July) and will come down to the shore along the coast of Texas on Saturday, July 25, said the hurricane center. Is expected to slow strengthening of the storm through the day depression may become a tropical storm.
If the wind speed reaches 39 mph (63 kph), it will be called tropical storm Hanna. According to forecasters AccuWeather, if the phenomenon reaches the status of tropical storm, it can be recognized as the earliest of storms was named “H” (Hanna) in the Atlantic basin.
Regardless of whether the system Hanna is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches (or 7.6 — 12.7 cm) of rain with isolated peaks up to 8 inches (20.3 cm) until the end of Monday, July 27, along the Gulf coast from Louisiana to Texas, also precipitation is expected on the mainland in the direction through southern and Central Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.
The hurricane center added that along the coast is expected hazardous conditions, and in water — a dangerous striker currents.
Tropical storm Gonzalo could become a hurricane
In the Atlantic ocean, according to the hurricane center, tropical storm Gonzalo continues to flow West to the Windward Islands of the Caribbean.
As of noon on Thursday, July 23, Gonzalo was centered about 850 miles (1368 km) East of the southern windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 km / h). The weather system was heading West at a speed of 14 mph (22.5 km / h).
It is expected that on Friday, July 24, Gonzalo will become a hurricane. Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, are already warning about the hurricane. According to experts one of the centers of the storms, on some Islands has dropped up to 7 inches (17.8 cm) of rain, which can lead to “life-threatening flash floods”.
