Heavy rains and floods: moving to USA next tropical storm
If the weather system formed in the Southeast USA, will develop, she could turn into tropical storm Fay, the sixth named storm in the Atlantic hurricane season, writes CNN.
In the case of the formation of FEI will be the earliest tropical storm whose name starts with the letter “F”. The previous record was set on July 21, 2005 — the storm Franklin.
“It is expected that the environmental conditions are favorable for development and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form during the next day or so,” said the National hurricane center.
The system that currently affects the coast produces heavy rainfall, including over the ocean.
“We are seeing the movement of the center of this system through Georgia and both Carolinas for several days, said CNN meteorologist Taylor ward. — As the centre moved from the coast of North Carolina and skirts the coast, he will be able to reach the warm waters of the Gulf stream and become a tropical storm.”
Regardless, the storm will get a name or not, the impact on the coast will be about the same. The biggest part of heavy rains, which have already passed through some parts of the South-East of the country, will continue to impact coast of North Carolina for Thursday, July 9.
To the North of the Outer banks heavy rains will remain over the ocean.
The storm will continue to move along the coast, affecting the middle Atlantic and northeast.
“Residents along the mid-Atlantic and northeast coast should expect coastal flooding, beach erosion, and return flows from Thursday to Saturday (9-11 July),” said ward.
The expected rainfall in these regions range from 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 cm).
In turn, in the Pacific ocean, at a sufficient distance from the coast, tropical storm Cristina could become the first hurricane of the season formed during the Thursday, July 9, adds Fox News.
While this may be the first hurricane in the Pacific this season, he will come on the land and will not pose a threat to the United States, since the element moves to the Northwest into the open ocean.
