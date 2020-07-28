Heavy rains and gusts of wind: residents of Florida, threatens the next tropical storm
The national hurricane center has not yet given a name to a new weather phenomenon in the Atlantic, but have already released the first two recommendations for potential Tropical cyclone-nine, which, according to forecasts, will grow and will turn into a tropical storm Isaiah on Tuesday evening, 28th July, or morning of Wednesday, July 29, writes the Orlando Sentinel.
While Florida is still in the projected field of the impact of tropical phenomena, the National hurricane center (NHC) said that detailed his path remains unclear due to the lack of a clearly defined center.
“However, this system can result in a small amount of precipitation and wind in some parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week, said the NHC. We will monitor his progress and update the forecast for the next few days.”
According to 17:00 local time on 28 July, a warning was issued on tropical storm to the North coast of the Dominican Republic. Earlier in the day it was published warning of a tropical storm for such places as Puerto Rico, U.S. virgin Islands, the British virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin/Saint. Martin, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Dominica.
In the NHC expect that these areas could experience tropical storm by the end of Wednesday, July 29.
Flash floods and landslides may occur in the leeward Islands, the virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
According to the forecasts of the FOX 35 meteorologist Jamie king, the storm could strike Florida on Sunday morning, August 2. Nevertheless, most forecasts suggest a weakening of the storm before it makes landfall in South Florida.
The length of dry air associated with dust from the Sahara can also play a role in reducing the force of the storm. However, before this happens, meteorologists expect to see the development of tropical storm Isaiah to the evening of Tuesday, July 28.
“Early stages indicate the uncertainty in the trajectory of the storm and its intensity,’ said king. Is hurricane season and you have to be ready for it”.
The storm is moving at a speed of 23 mph (37 km/h) with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (64,4 km/h) and is located about 435 miles (700 km) East-Southeast of the leeward Islands, the report said NHC according to 17:00 Tuesday, July 28. Environmental conditions reinforce the storm within the next 48 hours before it will affect the Islands of the Caribbean.
Not quite an organized system yet to be called a tropical depression, but in some places it already supports sustained winds of over 40 mph (64,4 km/h) with occasional stronger gusts, so if the NHC determines that a storm of sufficient intensity to obtain the official name, it will be called Isaiah. Now tropical storm winds extend 230 miles (370 km), mainly to the North-East from the city centre.
If the storm hits South Florida this weekend, there should expect heavy rains and gusts of wind, added king.
“But nothing we haven’t seen before”, he said.
The U.S. coast guard activated a warning system in Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands from 14.00 local time. This means that within 48 hours of the expected storm winds with a speed of over 39 mph. Port facilities remain open for commercial traffic, but recreational craft should seek safe Harbor, while all commercial vessels weighing over 500 gross should plan the exit ports.
Hurricane season 2020 has already demonstrated six tropical storms Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo — plus hurricane Hanna, which hit Texas this weekend, 25 and 26 July. After Isaiah’s next named storm may be Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
