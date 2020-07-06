Heavy rains and massive flooding: in the South-East US fall a new storm
After two weeks of calm in the midst of the Atlantic hurricane season, caused by clouds of dust from the Sahara, tropical conditions are resumed — in the near future in the South-Eastern States may be impacted by the new storm in the Atlantic and is preparing to form a storm Edouard, writes CNN.
Extensive area of low pressure located off the North coast of the Gulf of Mexico, causing showers and thunderstorms across the region.
The national hurricane center gives a 30 percent probability of the storm’s development over the next 5 days as the system moves slowly along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and heading South-East. Heavy rains are forecast in most parts of the Southeast during the week, the total amount of precipitation will be from 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm), and a possible isolated amounts up to 10 inches (25 centimeters).
“For the last 30 days in the Northern half of Florida fell from 8 to 10 inches (20-25 centimeters) of rain; the same with the coastal areas of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. So any additional rain from this system may cause widespread flooding,” said CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar.
Later this week, as expected, this low pressure area appears off the coast of North and South Carolina, so the conditions for development of tropical systems will be more favorable.
“Tropical depression 5” formed in the Atlantic late on Saturday morning, July 4. On Sunday morning, July 5, the phenomenon has passed 70 miles (112 km) North of Bermuda, in the region bringing rain and gusty winds.
According to the official forecast, depression will be seen in the open Atlantic and over the next 12-24 hours may develop into a tropical storm.
If “Tropical depression 5” will turn into a tropical storm, it will be called Edward.
“If he gets a name, it will be the early fifth storm in the Atlantic — written by Phil Klotzbach, a researcher from Colorado state University. — The current record is the fifth storm season storm Emily formed July 12, 2005.”
