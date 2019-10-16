Heavy rains and strong winds new York and neighboring States covered the powerful storm
Heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash floods will come to the northeast USA today as the Atlantic storm phenomenon is gaining strength off the coast.
Rain will pass through Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia in the afternoon on Wednesday, October 16, and moved to new York, so tonight on the roads of new York, Philadelphia, and some regions in New England can be difficult traffic conditions, writes ABC News.
In some places in new Jersey and new York city could experience up to 4 inches (1.5 cm) rain, and flash floods.
Rain will last in new York until 22:00. The strongest rain in the night from Wednesday to Thursday in Boston — it will end after 4:00 am.
By Thursday morning, heavy rain will be restricted to the Northern part of New England. But there the sky clears before noon.
Another serious problem will be the storm winds. Wind gusts along the coast of new Jersey and long island can reach 60 mph (96 km/h) from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The highest gusts will likely be in Southeast New England up to 70 mph (112 km/h).
Thursday, October 17, in Philadelphia, new York and Boston can be the wind gusts up to 50 mph (80 km/h), which can lead to delays and cancellations of flights at airports.