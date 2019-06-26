Heavy rains flooded some areas of Scotland (video)

June 26, 2019

Heavy rains caused flash floods in the Eastern and Central areas of Scotland, including the capital Edinburgh. This writes Floodlist.

In the Scottish firefighting and rescue service reported that in many areas was enabled firefighters to protect the community and property as heavy rains caused widespread local flooding.

In Edinburgh due to flooding on the roads was disrupted traffic. In some areas was suspended the movement of trams, the track was under water.

According to the British Meteorological office, within 24 hours to 24 June in Edinburgh fell to 44.4 mm of rain.

In Stirling, Central Scotland, heavy rain caused damage to several buildings, including a supermarket.

On the evening of 24 June was saved 14 people trapped in a flooded building. Minor flooding also was in Kircaldy on the East coast. Several public buildings had to close.

