Heavy rains in Spain led to the death of four people, the closure of airports and evacuation (PHOTOS)

At least two people died on Friday in the Spanish Autonomous community of Andalusia in the result of heavy rains, reports TASS with reference to the newspaper Razon.

Earlier it became known about the death of a man who was inside a vehicle in Almeria. Thursday in the Autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha due to the bad weather, two persons died.

Heavy rains with the wind brought on Friday to shut down airports in Spain, floods, road closures and disruption in traffic. This was reported by the regional emergency affected regions.

The Spanish airports authority (AENA) has informed in Twitter that was forced to temporarily close the air port in Murcia and Almeria. In Palma was canceled 14 flights, 22 aircraft were diverted to other airports. In the locality of Orihuela in Valencia from the banks to start to enter the river Segura.

The state meteorological Agency of Spain announced on Friday a warning in some provinces due to heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts. In some localities the danger level upgraded to the highest – red. Because of bad weather canceled classes for thousands of students. Heavy rains led to road closures, partial suspension of railway traffic and flooding.

Channel 24 Horas showed footage, which shows how strong streams of water demolished the car.

According to acting Minister of internal Affairs of the Iberian Kingdom, Fernando Grande-the Marlaski, more than 1.5 thousand people were evacuated, their number will soon increase. In addition, according to the acting interior Minister, currently 74 roads in the country are blocked, hundreds of people working to help affected areas.

The acting Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, the leader of Valencia, Ximo Puig discussed the situation in the autonomy. Acting Prime Minister has offered the Governor all necessary assistance from Madrid.