Heavy rains in the United States flooded the road, “floated” even the White house (incredible photos and videos)
At the U.S. capital Washington and other cities of the country hit by torrential rain, which affected the White house. This writes ABC.
It is noted that the affected lower floors of the White house, which is a press center. American journalist with CNN, Brian brown joked that in the press center there is a “low tide”.
He also used the word play, saying that journalists never call this the “press pool” (press pool, where a pool has two translations — the “Bureau” and “the pool”).
Heavy rains seriously affected the traffic in the city. Meteorologists also warned U.S. citizens of the impending strong winds.
Also rainfall affected the States of Washington, Maryland and Virginia.
Some drivers caught in the water traps, needed the help of rescuers. Numerous roads due to flooding were closed.
@capitalweather Four Mile Run is officially raging #Alexandria pic.twitter.com/LoODsaaCQD
— A & V Massaro (@MassaroXV) July 8, 2019.
National airport Reagan in the County of Arlington, Virginia, within an hour fell almost 84 mm of rain — almost the monthly norm (94 mm).
Water Rescue – Tuckerman Lane near Post Oak Drive, Potomac, Road CLOSED, several people removed from vehicles pic.twitter.com/dlKVBM6to8
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2019.
In addition, heavy rain also flooded a runway at Frederick municipal airport.
Arlington VA, flash floods [email protected] #dcweather pic.twitter.com/WrZLt5eeQr
— Robert Rubba (@RobRubba) July 8, 2019.
Heavy precipitation caused the formation of several failures.
Flooding in Falls Church [email protected] pic.twitter.com/zRsaI358Da
— Elizabeth W. Adkins (@EWAdkins) July 8, 2019.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on Sunday, July 7, in Transcarpathia there was a heavy rain and gusts in some places reached 15-20 m/s. the storm struck the most of the towns and villages of the region.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter