Heavy rains led to floods in Italy, France and Spain: there are victims and missing (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Southern Europe is suffering from heavy rains. They have caused floods and landslides in the North-West of Italy, southern France and North Eastern Spain.

In Spain on October 23, the disaster has caused serious damage to the settlements in the Autonomous community Catalonia: the flow of water washed away cars, destroyed roads and buildings. While we know of one dead and 5 missing, according to Stormnews with reference to 324.cat.

The body of a local resident who was taken in the village of Arenys-de-Munt – he was trying to save your parked on the street car, discovered on the beach of the municipality of Arenys de Mar. Two people went missing in the municipality Villaverde – they were in the Bungalow when the storm hit the building. Two more were blown into the water vehicles in the municipality of rural Masia font de Francolí. Vehicles are detected, the fate of the people, one of whom is a citizen of Belgium, not known. Rescuers continue search operation.

In the municipality of Vinasa due to flooding from the derailed locomotive, injured the driver, who was taken to the hospital.

Another incident due to the strong storm. In the municipality of gualba the wind knocked down trees on mobile homes in camping. Injured two people. It is also reported about the high waves of the sea. On the Costa Brava, their height reaches 8 meters.

In France on Wednesday warning of the “orange” level of danger of the storms was announced in 9 departments in the South of the country. The flooding occurred.

Flooded villages and roads, disrupted rail links. In many regions the amount of precipitation during the day exceeds 150 and even 200 mm. And in Beziers in the last 24 hours have already fallen more than 240 mm, it was not for the entire history of observations (since 1969) in the area. The previous high in 1977 was 170 mm of rainfall, reports LCI.

In Italy from heavy rains the day before suffered the North-West of the country. In Piedmont, two people died in the province of Alessandria and Turin. In the affected areas have been evacuated dozens of residents, closed schools and blocked roads. In Liguria rescued 6 people, the house that covered the landslide.