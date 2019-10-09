Heavy snowfall and power outages: a powerful snowstorm will cover the center of the USA
Despite the fact that the calendar is still fall, for the next few days in parts of the Central U.S. will be felt a full-fledged winter. The region faces severe snowstorm and frost. About it writes USA Today.
It is expected that a powerful storm will cover the ground 12 inches of snow (30 cm) from the North-center of the Rockies to the Northern plains, reported by the national weather service. Warning about a winter storm is widespread throughout the region, from Idaho to Minnesota.
Weather service in Grand forks (North Dakota), warns that in case of heavy snow possible damage to trees and power outages of electricity. People in Denver and Minneapolis will see snow for the first time this season.
According to AccuWeather, temperatures will drop 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) for 12-24 hours, because the cold air was quickly replaced the previous warm weather conditions.
“Within 48 hours Denver can go from 80 degrees Fahrenheit (to 26.6 Celsius) and warm sunshine to 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6.6 Celsius) and the snow,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Blizzard will consist of two parts: according to AccuWeather, after the first part of the storm will cover the Northern and Central Rocky mountains and High plains on Thursday, October 10, the second part of the storm will increase in the Eastern parts of the Dakotas to Western Minnesota at the end of the week.
“There is the likelihood of snow storms in parts of this region, as the temperature drops, the winds increase and the rain replaced by heavy snowfall,” said Sosnowski.
The weather service warned that any travel can be extremely dangerous.
A number of record temperature lows can be beaten in such cities as Denver (co), Portland (Oregon) and salt lake city (ut).