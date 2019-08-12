Hectic vacation Elizabeth II: a scandal with Prince Andrew and the quarrel ex-daughter-in-law Prince…
The vacation of the British Queen Elizabeth II to her beloved Balmoral castle, located in Scotland, this year has not worked. To begin with, the Queen, who usually arrives at his summer residence in mid-July, was forced to significantly delay, because were supposed to meet with the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson and adopt it in office.
However, after that completely unwind and relax by the 93-year-old monarch does not work. It is reported that the FBI had a number of questions in relation to her middle son Prince Andrew, after a jail cell suicide of his former friend, American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey was accused of sex trafficking underage girls. One of those former girls claims that Prince Andrew was joined with her in sexual intercourse. And the other thought 59-year-old Duke of York grabbed her by the chest. The Prince was accused of sexual harassment back in 2015, but he categorically denies.
The Royal family rallied around Andrew, by publicly demonstrating his support. So, the family monarch, who is now staying with her at Balmoral castle, all went to Sunday mass in the local Church. Andrew rode in the same car with the crowned mother and his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice. They all smiled and tried to radiate calm. Although, according to the publication Daily Mail, Her Majesty’s smile seemed somewhat strained. The company of the Queen, the Duke of York and the Princess in the Church was also Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
It is expected that soon the castle will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, there is not all smooth. According to the newspaper Express, a Cambridge don’t want to overlap with Sasaxle. And intend to visit Balmoral just after Megan and Harry go home to Windsor. Between the families of princes prevailing tensions. Fuel to the fire, according to the Royal commentators, said a recent public statement to Harry about what he and his wife are going to have “a maximum of two children” in order to protect the environment. While William and Kate’s children are known, three. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took it as a personal attack. In addition, Kate was offended by Megan, who said she didn’t want to appear “boastful”, showing off on the cover of Vogue magazine, preferring, instead there are pictures of 15 other women who “changed the world”. In this case the photo itself Middleton graced the cover of this publication in 2016. However, do not shun it and now deceased mother-in-law both duchesses, Princess Diana. Her images were published in Vogue more than once: three times in her lifetime and once after his death in 1997.
If, however, the situation goes so that the grandchildren of the Queen and their wives will be at Balmoral at the same time, they will be fairly easy to avoid encounters with each other. In a huge castle has 52 bedrooms. In addition, Kate and William with their three children most likely will stay in the cottage, located on the grounds of the castle. There Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will feel freer and closer to nature.
Another problem for the Queen was the conflict between her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip and former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson. Elizabeth invited Sarah, who officially divorced Prince Andrew in 1996, but retained the title Duchess of York, to stay at Balmoral. Sarah and Andrew came to the castle separately. The Duchess was given a small house on the estate. Invitation to Balmoral fueled rumors that Sarah and Andrew, who friend all these years, restored relationships, and can re-play the wedding. However, as informs edition Daily Mail, Ferguson had early to leave Balmoral and return to London. It happened once to the residence earlier than expected, arrived with Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who hates the ex-daughter-in-law and, unlike the Queen, is not willing to forgive her after a scandalous divorce with his son, said he was not going “to stay with her under one roof”. He feels for Sarah a feeling of deep hatred for the fact that she was “publicly humiliated the Queen and the Royal family.” Over the years Philip has only once agreed to stand next to the Duchess of York — at last year’s wedding of their granddaughter (and her younger daughter), Princess Eugenie.
Sarah Feguson actually parted with her husband in 1992, prior to the issuance of divorce often appeared in public with unrelated males, provoking rumors about his infidelity. In August 1992, several media outlets published pictures of the Duchess beach and a Texas millionaire Steve Wyatt. In the photo Sarah lay in the lounger Topless, and Steve licked her toes. This caused a real sensation. When the photos appeared in the press, Sarah was staying in Balmoral. An enraged Prince Philip came over to her, waving a stack of papers. The Duchess in the Royal family were boycotted. And it soon became known that they disagree with Andrew.
