Heidi Klum admired figure in original swimsuit
German top model Heidi Klum is intensively preparing for the wedding ceremony. However, in a break between Affairs star refuses to rest, showing in network spicy photos swimsuit.
Heidi Klum is one of those stars that are not shy to show her magnificent body in the network. So on the official Instagram page of the model there are a lot of pictures of her posing in lingerie or swimsuit. The trip to Italy with her beloved Tom Kawacom was no exception, so incendiary Heidi lit nice curves in a swimsuit.
In front of the camera she appeared in the beach outfit with a bright print. Swimsuit Heidi Klum consisted of pants with a high waist and top. The sexuality of her image gave the tousled hair and lack of makeup. 46-year-old Heidi Klum did not hesitate to choose a provocative pose on his knees in bed.
The photographer was the groom, the model – musician Tom Kaulitz. In a note to the photo Heidi joked that love Italian pizza and spaghetti, which force her to wear lingerie that helps to hide the waist. However, high-calorie food does not affect the stunning figure of the models that you see in the photos.
As you know, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are preparing for a luxury wedding in Italy. The ceremony must take place in August, so the pair balances a romantic footage, fueling the interest of the public and the media to the event. In particular, the web Heidi Klum has shared a video which showed a fragment of a dance with Tom Cowlistcom. It remains to be seen whether these PA in the first dance of lovers.