Heidi Klum and her husband was fined 6,000 euros after the wedding: the cause (photos, video)

| August 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Хайди Клум и ее мужа оштрафовали на 6000 евро после свадьбы: названа причина (фото, видео)

Two days later, after the 46-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum and 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz got married on Board a luxury yacht off the coast of the Italian island of Capri, the local police have written a couple penalty in the amount of six thousand euros.

According to the publication, Radar Online, the couple bathed in the waters of the famous Blue grotto. And this is strictly forbidden by law. Heidi and Tom were diving from the yacht shortly after sunset on August 5. Last year Heidi and Tom have already allowed themselves to break the law in the same way. Video romantic swim in the Blue grotto, they put on the social network Instagram. Then it came with. This time at the exit, they waited for the police.

Хайди Клум и ее мужа оштрафовали на 6000 евро после свадьбы: названа причина (фото, видео)

View this post in Instagram

Capri, blue Grotto

Publication from Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on 6 August 2018 at 1:00 PDT

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.