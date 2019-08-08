Heidi Klum and her husband was fined 6,000 euros after the wedding: the cause (photos, video)
Two days later, after the 46-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum and 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz got married on Board a luxury yacht off the coast of the Italian island of Capri, the local police have written a couple penalty in the amount of six thousand euros.
According to the publication, Radar Online, the couple bathed in the waters of the famous Blue grotto. And this is strictly forbidden by law. Heidi and Tom were diving from the yacht shortly after sunset on August 5. Last year Heidi and Tom have already allowed themselves to break the law in the same way. Video romantic swim in the Blue grotto, they put on the social network Instagram. Then it came with. This time at the exit, they waited for the police.
Capri, blue Grotto
