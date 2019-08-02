Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, enjoy your stay on Capri
Italian vacation 46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz continue! A little over a week ago, model and musician officially registered their relationship at the beginning of the year, arrived on the island of Capri, where in the near future I plan to throw a second wedding party.
In between preparing for the celebration of Heidi and That is himself walks in a cosy Italian alleys, sunbathing and favorite dances (nest Kaulitz — fans of dancing and often have to Instagram their hot PA!).
Yesterday the star couple was spotted by paparazzi while shopping. Shopping Heidi decided in a light white dress. Her look was complemented by bright accessories for the neck — pendant of a butterfly and a pendant with the name of a loved one.
On holiday with the couple flew four children Heidi from a previous relationship. Recently, the same company was also joined by twin brother Tom, bill, and in the near future Klum and Kaulitz waiting on the island and other close friends invited to the wedding ceremony.
By the way, it is no coincidence that the couple decided to get married in Capri. Heidi and Tom fell in love with the island during a holiday last year and just couldn’t find a better place for the ceremony.
Last year they had a great vacation in Capri. Then Heidi realized that she and Tom are kindred spirits,
— told the insider.
Recall that the first rumors about the novel Heidi and the Volume appeared in March 2018. The couple developed rapidly: the model and the musician started to come out into the light and not hide in public tender feelings for each other. At the end of December 2018 Klum and Kaulitz announced their engagement in February 2019, the secretly got married. For Heidi this marriage became the third, and for Koulitsa second.