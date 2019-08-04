Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have arranged a pre-wedding party at the legendary yacht
This weekend 46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz get married: the couple, who registered their relationship in February, get a Capri Grand celebration with hundreds of guests. On the eve of the “official” celebration lovers had another party — less, but not more modest.
Heidi and Tom, gathered close friends and family members on a luxury yacht Christina O is one of the most famous in the world. It is known not so much some of their records on the part of the options or sub-funds, how many people walk on Board.
Here we had a wedding party of grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, Jacqueline Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis, and among the guests were Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Marlene Dietrich and many other celebrities. Yacht owned by Onassis and named after his daughter, became a symbol of Bohemian Mediterranean life and was enveloped in a romantic twist.
It is not surprising that the choice of lovers fell exactly on this location. Romance and years later this yacht will not go away: Heidi and Tom all night did not depart from each other and merged in a kiss. Dressed in a Lacy white dress and with flowing hair, Heidi looked like a young bride. At some point, the star even took off sandals, heels and danced barefoot with her beloved.
Kids German supermodel was also at the party: a 15-year-old Helen, 14-year-old Henry, a 12-year-old Johan and 9-year-old Lou. With her new husband of the mother they have, according to insiders, a great relationship.