Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz played at a wedding in Capri: photo
Their relationships officially 46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz recorded in February of this year, however, the Grand celebration on this occasion took place recently in Italy.
Wedding to model and musician was organized on the famous yacht Christina O — it once held a wedding party of grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, as well as Jacqueline Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis, and among the guests were Winston Churchill, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich and many other celebrities.
The ceremony, which, by the way, had a twin brother Tom, bill, was attended by only relatives and close friends of the couple. In the lenses of the paparazzi got kids model: 15-year-old Helen, 14-year-old Henry, a 12-year-old Johan and 9-year-old Lou.
For Heidi this was the third marriage: she was married to RIC Pipino and Shiloh. The same was previously married to model RIA Sommerfeld.
I’m incredibly lucky. Can’t even remember when I last was so happy, if we talk about relationships with men. Tom is a kind, sweetest, most caring and loving person
— shared not so long ago Klum.