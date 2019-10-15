Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz visited flea market in Los Angeles
In early August, 46-year-old Heidi Klum and 30-year-old Tom Kaulitz got married on the island of Capri. In early September the couple returned from honeymoon and are now enjoying a quiet family life.
So, last Sunday, the star couple were spotted at a flea market in Los Angeles. They were twin brother Tom, bill, with his favorite dog and 15-year-old daughter Heidi Helen. Together a big company picked antique furniture for the home.
According to eyewitnesses, Heidi and Tom were very relaxed: they drank beer, ate pretzels, a lot of hugging and kissing. With the flea market at the celebrity couple went with a good purchase — they bought two large antique armchairs, decorated with wooden carvings. About it, Klum enthusiastically told their stories.
Recall that the couple met on the set of the German version of the show Next Top Model, and the first rumors about the affair appeared in March 2018. At the end of December 2018 Klum and Kaulitz announced their engagement in February 2019, the secretly got married.
The wedding of Tom and Heidi played this summer on the island of Capri. The venue for the celebration was not chosen by chance: the nest Kaulitz had a great vacation, during which I realized that they are soul mates.
Tom is great with children Heidi from a previous relationship: 15-year-old Helen, 14-year-old Henry, a 12-year-old Johan and 10-year-old Lou. They are often whole family goes to Disneyland or a fun walk in the city.