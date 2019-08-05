Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were married on a yacht in the Mediterranean
The wedding ceremony was held on a yacht in the Mediterranean sea.
46-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum and her 29-year-old beloved guitarist of the German band Tokio Hotel Tom Kaulitz got married for the second time. The wedding ceremony of stars was held on the yacht “Christina O” at Capri island in Italy.
Yesterday Heidi and Tom was done on a pre-wedding party on the same ship. On the island of Capri, the pair went along with their loved ones and team of workers who decorated the yacht and prepared it for the occasion.
Judging by the photos from the wedding nest Kaulitz that have already appeared in the network, the deck of the “Christina O” was decorated with many white and pink flowers.
As for the bridesmaid dresses, the model chose Quinceanera dress with bare shoulders and flowing hair adorned with a veil. Tom’s outfit consisted of a white suit and blue shirt.