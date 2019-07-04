Heidi Klum attended a charity evening in open kimono

German top model continues to implement a number of outputs in the fashion capital – Paris. So, on the eve Heidi Klum and her fiancé Tom Kaulitz attended a regular social event for which 46-year-old model picked up a spectacular and at the same time sexy dress.

Хайди Клум побывала на благотворительном вечере в расстегнутом кимоно

Recently haili Klum attended a charity evening in unbuttoned kimono sequined tights, and then was invited to the presentation of the perfume by Karin Roitfeld called “7 lovers”.

On the Red pavement of the Paris Peninsula hotel 46-year-old Heidi Klum appeared in a spectacular manner. The German model chose a black-and-white evening dress from the Australian designer of Macedonian descent Toni Maticevski.

From afar the dress visually resembled buttoned the jacket of the tuxedo. The waist of the dress was decorated with a massive frill, however, the emphasis still fell on a deep neckline, through which Heidi Klum lit up the lush Breasts. As much attention was attracted by a large strut and accessories that wear supermodel: round neck model wore a necklace of diamonds and sapphires. And completed the image of elegant black sandals.

