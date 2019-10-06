Heidi Klum decided to Eclipse all their former Transfiguration on Halloween
Heidi Klum is not for nothing is Hollywood is the Queen of Halloween. Every year, on the eve of All Saints Day, still waiting for the next incredible transformation of Heidi.
For 18 years — since 2000 — Heidi follows in the tradition of dressing up in the most unexpected and unusual costumes. costumes. That only cost her bloodthirsty image of the goddess Kali… Or terrifyingly naturalistic “aging”, or sexy Jessica rabbit, or the emergence of a “skinless”… And, over the years, Halloween parties, Klum was accompanied by her men, who often wore a pair with her costume. So last fall, her then — fiance Tom Kaulitz — joined in this tradition. But he was given this is not easy!
Last Halloween, Klum and Kaulitz appeared in the form of Fiona and Shrek, while on holiday on the carriage-the onion. And their appearance made a very strong impression. After all, it wasn’t just the outfits of their characters, and complete transformation. In the best traditions of the Hollywood masters of makeup, they produced, removing them from pre-casts, the “new skin”, hair, hands and feet, which they pulled and placed for the whole nine hours. “Tom had never done this,” Heidi told the publication People. “And, of course, it was much harder than I do. I got used to it. He had a huge belly patch and a mask covering all his head… And he groaned, “God, I’m gonna die! I’m so hot!”
In whom it is transformed Klum and Cowlitz this year, is kept in the strictest confidence. However, Klum still allowed himself a vague hint at the fact that everyone expects. “It’s hard for me to go, and it will take time,” said Heidi. And she revealed that her new transformation will take less than 10 hours! “This year, That will be easier than in the past,” — said the 46-year-old model. However, according to Heidi, although Kaulitz and had a hard time in the way of the Shrek franchise him last year still managed to have fun. “He was thrilled! He is as crazy as I am,” explained Klum. However, this year she decided a little to spare. What is conceived Heidi, we will know pretty soon, because Halloween is less than a month.