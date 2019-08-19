Heidi Klum first showed his wedding ring
46-year-old Heidi Klum continues to enjoy their honeymoon in the society of a young wife – 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz. She travels with him to the sea along the coast of Italy on a rented luxury yacht Christina O. the other day, Heidi decided for the first time to show the fans a wedding ring — her and her husband. It depicted two interwoven hands. This is a photo of Heidi signed a line from the song of singer Nena, which can be translated like this: “I will follow you wherever you want, wherever… To the sea, where the sun shines…”
Heidi is now in a romantic mood, and no wonder. After just a few weeks ago, she got married with Tom. This wedding was held on Board the same yacht, which, as admitted, and it is so good that she could live there always.
Although Heidi got married not for the first time, she decided not to abandon the main attributes of the bride: the bride’s white dress and veil. As for Tom, who is 17 years younger model, it is a special occasion, dressed in a white suit and blue shirt. Klum and Kaulitz celebrated their wedding on a yacht at the beginning of August, but officially they have registered the change in his marital status much earlier — in February. Moreover, they managed to do it secretly. So that Klum has again become a married lady, was not immediately known. Recall, Tom was the third husband of the model. Prior to that, she managed to marry and divorce first with a hairstylist RIC Pipino, then to the singer Shiloh.