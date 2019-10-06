Heidi Klum has confessed why he decided to marry
Heidi Klum has two months to enjoy your new family status. After all, she married again! This time her heart was captivated by the lead singer of the band Tokio Hotel is Tom Kaulitz. Fabulous wedding ceremony was held in August this year on the yacht “Christina O” off the coast of the Italian island of Capri. “It was so beautiful,” said Heidi about your wedding with edition People. And continued: “It was the best thing that ever happened to me in life.” Honeymoon 46-year-old supermodel and her 30-year-old wife lasted for three weeks, and now she is back to work.
“Tom sees life as a game. And we’re very much like him,” said Heidi, who just glows with happiness. Klum admitted that forced her not just to live with your beloved, and decide to marry him. “I realized that he knows how to enjoy life, he is very generous and kind. Through him, I finally found your partner!” said model However, there is reason to believe that it’s not so idilicno. Being married to a man who as much as 16 years younger than her, is not so easy. She has to keep herself in the “iron fist” and give up many of your favorite dishes and to resort to the help of plastic surgeons.
It’s good that four children Heidi relate well to her new mate. Recall that the marriage of Heidi with a famous singer Shiloh, her senior by 10 years, lasted 7 years and ended on her initiative. It is from the Power of Klum gave birth to their three children, he adopted her older child, a daughter Helen, father of which was the model boyfriend – Flavio Briatore.
After Shiloh, Heidi went “on the decline of age.” Her previous relationship with 33-year-old art dealer Vito Schnabel, lasted almost three years — until 2017. The last time before parting with Vito was rumored that Schnabel Heidi changes that apparently pushed her to the breakup. And the last straw Klum, was his arrest by the police, found in his Luggage drugs. Fortunately, after parting with Vito, Klum has found solace in the arms of Koulitsa. And for the past year, as Klum with him completely happy and confident that I found the love of a lifetime.