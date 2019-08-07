Heidi Klum has shared the most romantic photos from the wedding

The stars have been married since August 3.

Хайди Клум поделилась самым романтичным фото со свадьбы

46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz officially became husband and wife this weekend! The closed wedding ceremony took place on the famed yacht Christina O in Italy. But then, the network practically does not appear of photos from the party — pararatstsi only managed to get a few shots where you can look at the outfits of the bride.

But yesterday the celebrity herself shared the romantic wedding photos. In his Instagram Heidi published a photograph with Tom. Newly-married couples pose in luxurious dresses and kissing.

“We did it! Mr. and Mrs. Kaulitz”, — a signature Klum accompanied the photo.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.