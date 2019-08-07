Heidi Klum has shared the most romantic photos from the wedding
The stars have been married since August 3.
46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz officially became husband and wife this weekend! The closed wedding ceremony took place on the famed yacht Christina O in Italy. But then, the network practically does not appear of photos from the party — pararatstsi only managed to get a few shots where you can look at the outfits of the bride.
But yesterday the celebrity herself shared the romantic wedding photos. In his Instagram Heidi published a photograph with Tom. Newly-married couples pose in luxurious dresses and kissing.
“We did it! Mr. and Mrs. Kaulitz”, — a signature Klum accompanied the photo.
