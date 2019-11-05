Heidi Klum in a bikini with her husband laugh Network fun dance
Entertainment
The actress posted a video to Instagram.
German supermodel Heidi Klum made fans laugh funny videos with her participation.
On the page in Instagram, Heidi posted a video of her in a white bathing suit butt shakes along with her husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother bill next to the pool. The company studied the elements of dance the “Macarena” and struggled tried to move synchronously. But at some point something went wrong and they started laughing.
Pretty neighing and fans family. “Class, can you?” “Guys, this is very funny”, “Such an amazing and positive, I love it”, commented nick.
Video less than a day has raised over half a million views.