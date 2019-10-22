Heidi Klum in a bright pantsuit spotted on the street of Los Angeles
October 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
46-year-old model Heidi Klum got into the lens of street photographers in Los Angeles.
Heidi and so often the center of attention, and in this bright outfit go unnoticed by the photographers she simply had no chance.
Dressed, Klum was in a costume consisting of yellow trousers with elastic at the top and elongated yellow or the jacket, or cloak. The image was matched with white sneakers and white t-shirt, and the owner Heidi was carrying a massive yellow wicker bag. On the face of the model was large Aviator sunglasses with brown mirrored lenses.
The outfit is quite comfortable, bright, and, most importantly, it Heidi Klum looked great.