Heidi Klum in a revealing mini-dress posed with her husband
November 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
46-year-old model Heidi Klum together with her husband Tom Kaulitz also shone on the red carpet of the American Music Awards – 2019.
Track Heidi came out in a short dress, which consisted of skirts made of blue feathers and shimmering bodice with thin spaghetti straps, beautifully accentuate the ample Breasts of the model.
Your bow Klum complemented by a translucent pumps with sparkling accents and high heels, blue clutch bag, which he held in his hands, the many rings on his fingers, and beautiful earrings and intense eye makeup.
Hair Heidi Klum partially stabbed in the back and slightly twisted. Looked quite impressive and her 30 year old husband Tom. He was in a tuxedo, leather pants and black shiny shoes.