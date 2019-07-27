Heidi Klum is afraid of leaving the young husband
46-year-old model Heidi Klum is afraid of leaving her husband. Tom Kaulitz under the age of 17 years, and this difference can cause decay.
In the early years of the American edition were full of reports that the couple secretly got married. And now say that their relationship is affected by the age of celebrity. Klum is afraid that her husband may find a younger girl and began to actively engage themselves. She became a frequent guest, plastic surgeon, pulled the chest, did contour plastic and Botox injections. All this began to only eat the right foods and exercise. More Heidi Klum loves to run on the track and jump on the trampoline. On his page on Instagram, she actively shares the results of their efforts, exposing a photo press or buttocks.
Western tabloids reported that the couple began preparing for the wedding for friends, because his signature they celebrated together at a restaurant.