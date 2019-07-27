Heidi Klum is afraid of leaving the young husband

| July 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

46-year-old model Heidi Klum is afraid of leaving her husband. Tom Kaulitz under the age of 17 years, and this difference can cause decay.

Хайди Клум опасается ухода молодого мужа

In the early years of the American edition were full of reports that the couple secretly got married. And now say that their relationship is affected by the age of celebrity. Klum is afraid that her husband may find a younger girl and began to actively engage themselves. She became a frequent guest, plastic surgeon, pulled the chest, did contour plastic and Botox injections. All this began to only eat the right foods and exercise. More Heidi Klum loves to run on the track and jump on the trampoline. On his page on Instagram, she actively shares the results of their efforts, exposing a photo press or buttocks.

Western tabloids reported that the couple began preparing for the wedding for friends, because his signature they celebrated together at a restaurant.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.