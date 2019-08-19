Heidi Klum revealed to the author their wedding dress in a cute video

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

From the wedding of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz thrown aboard a luxury yacht, it’s been almost two weeks. However, the details of the ceremony, the bride and groom to share not in a hurry, revealing details little by little.

Хайди Клум раскрыла автора своего свадебного платья в милом видео

Recently the couple showed the world their engagement rings and published the corresponding picture in social networks. A few hours ago, Heidi shared moments of pre — wedding preparation behind the scenes shots on which the model is trying on a wedding dress, made for her by designer Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli.

I’m here in Paris to try on my wedding dress the second time

Heidi says in the video.

She explains that for her wedding she wanted a “proper Princess dress”. Fantasy Klum, and Piccioli turned into reality. So there was a big wedding decoration of heavy brocade, with oversized dropped sleeves and hem, embroidered flowers with woven gold and silver threads.

It’s moving! —Heidi yells enthusiastically, spinning in a dress.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.