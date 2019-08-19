Heidi Klum revealed to the author their wedding dress in a cute video
From the wedding of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz thrown aboard a luxury yacht, it’s been almost two weeks. However, the details of the ceremony, the bride and groom to share not in a hurry, revealing details little by little.
Recently the couple showed the world their engagement rings and published the corresponding picture in social networks. A few hours ago, Heidi shared moments of pre — wedding preparation behind the scenes shots on which the model is trying on a wedding dress, made for her by designer Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli.
I’m here in Paris to try on my wedding dress the second time
Heidi says in the video.
She explains that for her wedding she wanted a “proper Princess dress”. Fantasy Klum, and Piccioli turned into reality. So there was a big wedding decoration of heavy brocade, with oversized dropped sleeves and hem, embroidered flowers with woven gold and silver threads.
It’s moving! —Heidi yells enthusiastically, spinning in a dress.
