Heidi Klum showed how preparing for the wedding
46-year-old Heidi Klum and 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz, who became husband and wife in the beginning of the year, we are going to celebrate their wedding next month. The couple plans to throw a party on the yacht of a friend near the island of Capri. Before the celebration there is little time left, so the German supermodel is trying to do everything. Klum shared in the social network frame, to show how preparing for the wedding.
Sunbathe and make a list of wedding stuff, and she commented a selfie.
Heidi was photographed by the pool, where next to her was a telephone and a stack of sheets with a ballpoint pen.
In early July, the media learned that Tom and Heidi were married in Beverly hills in February. The model and guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel got married a year after the beginning of the novel.
On their second wedding ceremony they are going to invite about 100 guests. According to the insider, Capri, where the party being held, a pair of vacationing a year ago.
Last year they had a great vacation in Capri. Then Heidi realized that she and Tom are kindred spirits — said a friend of Klum.
Tom’s brother, 29-year-old bill Kaulitz, told reporters that the groom gathered his friends at a three-day bachelor party in Las Vegas, where the company played paintball, Golf and gambling.