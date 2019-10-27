Heidi Klum starred in a revealing leather outfit with extreme cleavage
Ex-supermodel in his 46 years she starred in a revealing leather dress with extreme cleavage.
German supermodel Heidi Klum showed extreme cleavage and ran into criticism from fans. Spicy video star has published on his page in Instagram.
The footage of the 46-year-old Klum relieves himself in a leather jacket with a high collar and deep neckline. Bra underneath the jacket the star wore showing half-naked Breasts.
The way the model complements the black necklace is a choker with tassel and bright blue eye shadow.
Many subscribers did not like the way Frank Klum. They noted that her outfit is not age, accused in the plastic nose and asked “what model turned”.
Despite criticism of the videos supermodel has gathered nearly 800 thousand views.