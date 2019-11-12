Heidi Klum stirred up a Network of half-naked archive photo
The supermodel has posted hot pictures in her photoblog.
German supermodel Heidi Klum has stirred a Network of tempting youthful pictures.
On his page on Instagram, Heidi has published photos in which the model is posing in a candid way.
In the first photo of a young Heidi was photographed without a bra. White top barely covered the lower part of the bust. In the photo the model had her hands on the belt of his jeans. Star seductive licked his lips.
Stunned by the figure fans bombarded Heidi Klum compliments. “It’s hot!”, “Mega sexy”, “yum-Yum” – wrote members of the model. Commented on a photo and celebrities, in particular, Naomi Campbell and Paris Hilton.
The next picture shows Heidi stood with his back to the photographer. The dress barely concealed a firm butt girls. “I’m here, somewhere in the 20” – commented the photo star.
“What’s your secret? You haven’t aged a day”, “Beautiful at any age,” wrote the enthusiastic fans in the comments.