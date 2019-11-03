Heidi Klum struck a terrible outfit on Halloween
The famous supermodel and actress Heidi Klum got in Network the title of Queen of Halloween for a spooky outfit. The whole process of transformation the star showed off on his page on Instagram, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
Klum, exactly 20 years ago organized the first party in honor of all saints Day. Since that time, the star is experimenting with outfits.
In 2019 Klum “outdid” herself. Model dressed in the costume of one of the top protruding from the metal body parts, bellies and ragged skin.
Image complements “naked brain”, coupled brackets “decaying” skin.
The reincarnation of the actress took more than ten hours. The process can be seen in the store window Amazon Books in new York. There is a team of makeup artists transformed Klum for the party.
Many noted that the suit celebrities too creepy. However her transformation was observed by millions of users.