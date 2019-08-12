Heidi Klum surprise candid shots

Model resting on Capri.

Famous German model Heidi Klum, who recently got married on a yacht in Italy now spends time together with her 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz. The star is not shy to pose Topless in front of her husband and shares candid shots in social networks.

So, visit Heidi Klum to Instagram where the model publishes photos from the honeymoon there was a photo in which a celebrity is depicted in some batches

In the first frame Heidi swimming with inflatable circle in the shape of the female breast. “Topless posing on her husband,” added the signature of Klum.

In the second photo, the supermodel is back to the camera on the background of a Golden sunset.

