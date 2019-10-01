Heidi Klum talked about family life with Tom Kaulitz
The supermodel told about the wedding with Tom Kaulitz. She called the event magical and amazing. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in Italy. Also in the interview, Heidi shared some details of family life with the musician.
During the interview, Heidi decided to recall what was one of the main special days in her life.
It was magical. I felt that I didn’t want to go home. It was so beautiful,
she said.
Together with her husband they rode on a sailing boat, swam in a beautiful little Bay, admiring the beauty of the surrounding landscapes. Heidi admitted that she is really enjoying life as newlyweds.
So far so good. He’s amazing. I love him,
said model about Tom Kaulitz.
Prior to that, Klum said that as a special surprise Tom gave her a piece of the Berlin wall. She cherishes this gift, because it has special meaning for Yulitza.
I received a special gift from her husband. A portion of the Berlin wall, which divided East and West Berlin for 28 years. Tom was born behind the wall on the East side of Berlin for 4 weeks before it was destroyed,
― wrote the model in her Instagram. She also noted that this event allowed him to grow into another Germany, not in the country where there were his parents. Ruined wall gave Tom the opportunity to enjoy, feel free to create and do art.
Recall that the news about the novel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz once shocked the fans. 29-year-old musician has managed to achieve a 46-year-old Heidi Klum, despite their age difference. Their relationship developed very quickly: a year later, they registered it officially, and at the end of this summer played a second wedding.