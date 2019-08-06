Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and their friends in the “hangover” Breakfast
This Saturday in the presence of close friends and a dozen paparazzi model and musician for the second time became husband and wife. A holiday in this case thundered the entire weekend.
The wedding of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz was held on a luxury yacht Christina O, formerly owned by Aristotle Onassis. The ship was decorated with white flowers and moored near the Italian island of Capri. On the feast of love was attended by only close friends and relatives. The role of the bridesmaids played the eldest daughter, Heidi a 14 year old Laziness, but the very ceremony held twin brother Tom, bill Kaulitz, who took on the role of either a priest, or representative of the Registrar.
After the ceremony there was a festive party, which continued the next day, a less formal lunch. The bride and groom gathered their friends at the restaurant La Fontelina on the “hangover” Breakfast, once again to make photos and to relax after a night of unbridled dancing.