Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and their friends in the “hangover” Breakfast

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

This Saturday in the presence of close friends and a dozen paparazzi model and musician for the second time became husband and wife. A holiday in this case thundered the entire weekend.

Хайди Клум, Том Каулитц и их друзья на «похмельном» завтраке

The wedding of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz was held on a luxury yacht Christina O, formerly owned by Aristotle Onassis. The ship was decorated with white flowers and moored near the Italian island of Capri. On the feast of love was attended by only close friends and relatives. The role of the bridesmaids played the eldest daughter, Heidi a 14 year old Laziness, but the very ceremony held twin brother Tom, bill Kaulitz, who took on the role of either a priest, or representative of the Registrar.

After the ceremony there was a festive party, which continued the next day, a less formal lunch. The bride and groom gathered their friends at the restaurant La Fontelina on the “hangover” Breakfast, once again to make photos and to relax after a night of unbridled dancing.

Хайди Клум, Том Каулитц и их друзья на «похмельном» завтраке

Хайди Клум, Том Каулитц и их друзья на «похмельном» завтраке

Хайди Клум, Том Каулитц и их друзья на «похмельном» завтраке

Хайди Клум, Том Каулитц и их друзья на «похмельном» завтраке

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.