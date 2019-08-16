Heidi Klum tried on the translucent leopard pareo
Heidi Klum recently married. The chosen one 46-year-old model was the 29-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz. Of course, such an event could not affect the content of the famous beauties. She used to love very revealing outfits and photos. But now them became much more. Apparently, this is due to the desire to be on the same wavelength with a young husband, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Heidi has already shown a sexy photo from his honeymoon in Italy in swimsuits, dresses and even out of bed. And today, August 14, prepared for the fans a real “bomb”.
Klum tried on the translucent pareo leopard, which is perfectly visible not only striped Thong, but the naked breast of the model. The way she added large sunglasses and a cowboy hat. The star is not limited to a single frame, making several shots from various angles. Thus, fans could see her perfect curves and slender legs in detail.
The photo she was accompanied by playful captions. “Meow”, “Windy day”… of Course, the followers praised her efforts for “Alecto”. Heidi called hot, seductive and gorgeous. But the model itself is probably all of your photos is devoted only to her husband. As evidenced by another recent frame.
Heidi floats on the back, hiding behind the rubber ring is very unusual in that bright pink toy simulates the female breast. Klum, by the way, posing without top of the leotard. “Photo Topless for my husband” – wrote in his humorous manner of the famous beauty.