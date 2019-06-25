Heidi Klum was captured by the paparazzi on the streets of new York

June 25, 2019

The model hit the lenses of photographers with his ten-year-old daughter Lou. So rarely Klum appears somewhere in a public place with children that one wonders how often their mother spends time with them?

For a walk Heidi wore a brown dress with a hoodie with a slight V-neck, and under it wore cropped blue jeans and bright sneakers with sequins and pink tongues.

Хайди Клум была запечатлена папарацци на улицах Нью-Йорка

Shoulder have fashion models funny brown bag from Valentino on her wrists were several gold bracelets on her neck — a gold pendant, and on the face of translucent sunglasses.

Recall that Heidi Klum is engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz and almost all social events appears with him.

