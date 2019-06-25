Heidi Klum was captured by the paparazzi on the streets of new York
June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The model hit the lenses of photographers with his ten-year-old daughter Lou. So rarely Klum appears somewhere in a public place with children that one wonders how often their mother spends time with them?
For a walk Heidi wore a brown dress with a hoodie with a slight V-neck, and under it wore cropped blue jeans and bright sneakers with sequins and pink tongues.
Shoulder have fashion models funny brown bag from Valentino on her wrists were several gold bracelets on her neck — a gold pendant, and on the face of translucent sunglasses.
Recall that Heidi Klum is engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz and almost all social events appears with him.